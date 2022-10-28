New Music: Wizkid – Money & Love

Wizkid has released a new song titled “Money & Love,” which arrives with an accompanying video.

In the visual, Wizkid stands on the sidewalk sipping tea while trading glances with two women at a newsstand. This track was produced by his longtime partner, P2J.

This single will be included in his forthcoming album “More Love, Less Ego,” which will debut on November 3 via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. “Bad To Me,” which is already out, will also be on the album.

