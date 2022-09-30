4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

Wizkid had the world in a chokehold with his last album Made in Lagos and since then, everyone has been expecting his next body of work, which he tipped earlier this year as “More Love, Less Ego”. On Tuesday, he had an exclusive listening party for the soon-coming album in London and here are 4 things we are now certain of after the event:

The album is dropping

You know Big Wiz; sometimes, he promises us music but changes his mind on release dates. He had one time teased on Instagram that the album would be out one month like that but he didn’t drop it. But this time around, since London people have listened to it, Wizkid is definitely dropping More Love, Less Ego.

Never in doubt about Wizkid. Not for one moment did my heart shake or tremble. As he’s proven again, he’s got it covered for now, for tomorrow, for always. Blessed beyond art. Gifted beyond reproach. Music beyond comprehension. More Love, Less Ego. Bring it on, we’re ready! — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) September 28, 2022

It has a diverse collection of featured artists

As an experimental artist himself, the album features diverse artists from different genres. Arya Starr, Naira Marley, Buju Banton, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Roddy Rich are the music stars we are expecting to feature on the album.

Wizkid performed his new album “More Love Less Ego” live with the Apple Music in UK last Tuesday night 💿🇬🇧 It’s now confirmed that Big Wiz unreleased album will features; TravisScott, RoddyRicch, Don Toliver, AyraStar, NairaMarley, Buju Banton & Ty Dolla $ 🎤🦅 pic.twitter.com/DfbpZZ9kID — World Music Republic (@WMREPUBLIC) September 28, 2022

The world might collapse when it drops

Thing is, we don’t know about that yet. But you know it’s Wizkid’s album and every part of the world will definitely listen to it when it drops. And as Jola said, Wizkid finished her when she listened to the album. Imagine if the world now listened to the album. Boom!

Wizkid finished me today. What a star 💫 — Jola (@Jollz) September 27, 2022

The album will be seductive

Of course how else could you describe Wizkid’s album? Haha, you listened to Ginger, No Stress and Essence off MIL and you didn’t have flashbacks? You probably listened to the wrong album. In More Love, Less Ego, expect more. Those at the listening can confirm.

One word for this new Wizkid album? SEXY. People are getting pregnant this winter. — liv 💛 (@oliviazao) September 27, 2022

Shalla to the babe who threw her pink bra at Wizkid boy I hear it — HabKat (@Habibakatsha) September 27, 2022

Nearly threw my pant at Wizkid tonight — HabKat (@Habibakatsha) September 27, 2022

When is the album dropping? We don’t know yet. But we are all expecting it.