4 Things We're Certain of After Wizkid's "More Love, Less Ego" Preview in London

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Wizkid had the world in a chokehold with his last album Made in Lagos and since then, everyone has been expecting his next body of work, which he tipped earlier this year as “More Love, Less Ego”. On Tuesday, he had an exclusive listening party for the soon-coming album in London and here are 4 things we are now certain of after the event:

The album is dropping

You know Big Wiz; sometimes, he promises us music but changes his mind on release dates. He had one time teased on Instagram that the album would be out one month like that but he didn’t drop it. But this time around, since London people have listened to it, Wizkid is definitely dropping More Love, Less Ego.

It has a diverse collection of featured artists

As an experimental artist himself, the album features diverse artists from different genres. Arya Starr, Naira Marley, Buju Banton, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Roddy Rich are the music stars we are expecting to feature on the album.

The world might collapse when it drops

Thing is, we don’t know about that yet. But you know it’s Wizkid’s album and every part of the world will definitely listen to it when it drops. And as Jola said, Wizkid finished her when she listened to the album. Imagine if the world now listened to the album. Boom!

The album will be seductive

Of course how else could you describe Wizkid’s album? Haha, you listened to Ginger, No Stress and Essence off MIL and you didn’t have flashbacks? You probably listened to the wrong album. In More Love, Less Ego, expect more. Those at the listening can confirm.

When is the album dropping? We don’t know yet. But we are all expecting it.

 

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi is a Nigerian creative and freelance writer. He is a content associate at BellaNaija.

