New Music + Video: Bella Shmurda feat. Omah Lay – Philo

Bella Shmurda has released a new single titled “Philo (Put It In).”

The singer known for his conscious music with street sensibilities and mass appeal features Omah Lay on this song.

The single produced by Krizbeat is a ride-or-die love single that sees both Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay deliver stellar verses. “Philo (Put It In)” has a mid-tempo bounce that instantly hooks the listener.

“This song is amazing when you listen to it. It’s trademark Bella Shmurda but with a new vibe. Omah Lay also did his thing on the record. I can’t wait to share it with the world,” says Bella Shmurda in his next single.

The track is a lead-up to Bella Shmurda’s anticipated debut album, expected to drop later in the year.

Listen to the track below:



Watch the music video:

Stream here.