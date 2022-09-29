Connect with us

New Music + Video: Bella Shmurda feat. Omah Lay - Philo

Queen Charlotte of "Bridgerton" is Getting an Origin Story | Here's a First Look

Lolo1 shows off her cooking skills in this episode of Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu”

Should Women shoot their shots? Nasty Blaq & Sydney Talker share their take on "The Frankly Speaking Podcast"

Burna Boy Shares Video for “It's Plenty” | Watch

RMD plays Osa Wonda in the Family Comedy "Palava" | Here's the Trailer

Episode 1 of Anthill Studios' Animated Web Series “League Of Orishas” is Here | Watch on BN TV

Rema Meets Amelia For A "Chicken Soup Date" & They Had So Much To Talk About | Watch

New Video: Skales - Player Days

New Video: Ayra Starr - Rush

Bella Shmurda has released a new single titled “Philo (Put It In).”

The singer known for his conscious music with street sensibilities and mass appeal features Omah Lay on this song.

The single produced by Krizbeat is a ride-or-die love single that sees both Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay deliver stellar verses. “Philo (Put It In)” has a mid-tempo bounce that instantly hooks the listener.

“This song is amazing when you listen to it. It’s trademark Bella Shmurda but with a new vibe. Omah Lay also did his thing on the record. I can’t wait to share it with the world,” says Bella Shmurda in his next single.

The track is a lead-up to Bella Shmurda’s anticipated debut album, expected to drop later in the year.

Listen to the track below:


Watch the music video:

 

Stream here.

