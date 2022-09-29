Queen Charlotte of “Bridgerton” is Getting an Origin Story | Here’s a First Look

Connect with us

Bridgerton” fans will now get to see Queen Charlotte’s story.

Netflix and Shondaland have released the first look teaser and official title for Shonda Rhimes’ limited series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” It stars Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in “Bridgerton,” Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, and India Amarteifio as little Queen Charlotte in the prequel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” according to Netflix’s description of the series.

“Bridgerton” season 3 is also in the work which follows the story of Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton).

Watch the trailer below:

