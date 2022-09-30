“I want to show people the art of bouncing back” – Sheggz | Watch this Exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 Interview

From growing up in Lagos, to moving to London to play football as a teenager, and studying communications, in the process, Sheggz opened up about his journey to the BBNaija house in this interview with Chuey Chu.

He also talked about being misunderstood, seeing comments about him on social media, and saying that he hopes people will get to know him better and understand him.

This interview was brought to you by Johnnie Walker.