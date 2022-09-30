Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

“I want to show people the art of bouncing back” - Sheggz | Watch this Exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 Interview

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Trevor Noah Is Leaving “The Daily Show”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch this exclusive #BBNaija interview to find out all the plans Groovy has in store

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Hermes talks about His Hustle, Relationships & the New Things He’ll be Working On

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon star in New Short Film "EFF'D (Blighted Dreams in Shades of Magenta)"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Chizzy wins brand-new 5-seater Innoson IVM Connect

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Bella Shmurda feat. Omah Lay - Philo

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Queen Charlotte of "Bridgerton" is Getting an Origin Story | Here's a First Look

BN TV Living

Lolo1 shows off her cooking skills in this episode of Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu”

BN TV Scoop

Should Women shoot their shots? Nasty Blaq & Sydney Talker share their take on "The Frankly Speaking Podcast"

BN TV

“I want to show people the art of bouncing back” – Sheggz | Watch this Exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 Interview

Published

5 hours ago

 on

From growing up in Lagos, to moving to London to play football as a teenager, and studying communications, in the process, Sheggz opened up about his journey to the BBNaija house in this interview with Chuey Chu.

He also talked about being misunderstood, seeing comments about him on social media, and saying that he hopes people will get to know him better and understand him.

This interview was brought to you by Johnnie Walker.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Writers Should Let Go of Rejection Goals

4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: When Death Doesn’t Hold You

Conservation Agriculture has made Teresia Momanyi’s Corn Farm her Refuge and Office

Peace Akinyode: Tired of Court Battles? Try Mediation
css.php