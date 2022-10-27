A Mavin All-Star Album Is Coming!

In celebration of 10 years of Mavin Records, we’re getting a Mavin all-star single in November, an album and a concert this December.

Don Jazzy made the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of the Mavin stars Crayon, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, DJ Big N, Bayanni, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and Johnny Drille. He wrote: