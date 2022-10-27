Music
A Mavin All-Star Album Is Coming!
In celebration of 10 years of Mavin Records, we’re getting a Mavin all-star single in November, an album and a concert this December.
Don Jazzy made the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of the Mavin stars Crayon, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, DJ Big N, Bayanni, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and Johnny Drille. He wrote:
It’s more fun when it’s with family. Excited to announce the Mavin at 10 special, curated specially for our fans.
New Single- 2nd November,
Mavin all star Album- 2nd December
Mavin all star concert w/ @livespotx – 16th December