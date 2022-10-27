Guess Whose Voice Is On The New "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Soundtrack... Rema!

Another big one for Afrobeats!

Marvel Studios has released a new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” trailer, and we couldn’t help but notice a familiar voice in the trailer’s theme song. It’s Rema!

“My voice on the Black Panther trailer, I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever!”, the music star captioned a trailer post on his Twitter page.



He’s the second Nigerian artist, after Tems, to be on the soundtrack for the trailer.

Check on it!