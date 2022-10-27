Connect with us

BN TV Music

Guess Whose Voice Is On The New "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Soundtrack... Rema!

BN TV

Watch the New Episode of “The Frankly Speaking Podcast”

BN TV Comedy Music Scoop

Agnes Bada is the Voice Behind The Viral TikTok Remix of "Arcade," "Under The Influence" & Other Hit Songs

BN TV Music

New Video: Rema - Dirty

BN TV Movies & TV

Here’s Another Sneak Peek at Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

BN TV Inspired

#WithChude: Tech Entrepreneur Sam Uduma shares his Journey to Recovery after a Multiple Personality Disorder Diagnosis

BN TV Music

New Video: Victony & Tempoe - Soweto

BN TV

Rina & Kanyin discuss Cyberbullying in Episode 5 of "Surviving Lagos"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for "Wòkè" + Meet the Cast

BN TV

WATCH P.Priime & Semzi Beatz on the Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Guess Whose Voice Is On The New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Trailer Soundtrack… Rema!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Another big one for Afrobeats!

Marvel Studios has released a new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” trailer, and we couldn’t help but notice a familiar voice in the trailer’s theme song. It’s Rema!

“My voice on the Black Panther trailer, I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever!”, the music star captioned a trailer post on his Twitter page.

He’s the second Nigerian artist, after Tems, to be on the soundtrack for the trailer.

Check on it!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: Leaving Behind the Fatphobia Culture

Paula Pwul: How to Attain the Real Concept of Glow Up

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Tunde Alabi-Hundeyin II

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle October 22′ Edition Is…

Osahon Okodugha: How to Improve your Chances of Surviving an Accident
css.php