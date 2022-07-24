Tems Performs Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” in Official Teaser for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” | Watch

Connect with us

In the official teaser for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, we listen to a beautiful rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” performed by Nigerian music star Tems.

The song plays until halfway through the trailer, where the part “Everything’s gonna be alright” plays with Kendrick Lamar’s “We gon’ be alright” before the latter continues till the end of the trailer.

Watch the trailer starring Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, among others, below:

