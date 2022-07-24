Connect with us

Here’s Your First Look at “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Watch Adekunle Gold deliver a sizzling performance of "Sinner" & "It Is What It Is"

Sisi Yemmie's Honey & Suya Glazed Chicken Recipe is a Must Try

New Video: King Promise feat. Omah Lay - 10 Toes

Watch Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Super Easy Recipe for Banga Rice

Skincare Lovers, Cheyenne Muvunyi's Summer Shower Routine Is For You!

Catch DJ4kerty & Biesloaded in this New Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

CKay Performs“Emiliana” Live for Vevo Ctrl | Watch

Watch the Official Trailer for Season Two of TNC Africa’s Series “Little Black Book”

Find Out That One Mistake You're Making with Your Natural Hair, Thanks to Angie Bee!

Published

3 hours ago

Marvel has premiered the first teaser for the much anticipated movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther.”

The trailer kicks off with a beautiful cover of Bob Marley‘s “No Woman, No Cry,” playing in the background, performed by Tems.

We then see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans try to start their next chapter, the heroes must work together with the help of Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to make a new path for the kingdom.

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor, the king of a hidden undersea nation. Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli also star in the movie.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be in cinemas from November 11.

Watch the trailer below:

