Here’s Your First Look at “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”



Marvel has premiered the first teaser for the much anticipated movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther.”

The trailer kicks off with a beautiful cover of Bob Marley‘s “No Woman, No Cry,” playing in the background, performed by Tems.

We then see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans try to start their next chapter, the heroes must work together with the help of Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to make a new path for the kingdom.

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor, the king of a hidden undersea nation. Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli also star in the movie.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be in cinemas from November 11.

Watch the trailer below: