Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Is Back On The BBNaija Stage!

#BNxBBNaija7: Meet the First Set of Housemates in the 'Level Up' Season

#BNxBBNaija7: Stay Updated with Us on Everything #BBNaija Season 7

Watch Roles Reversed - A Short Movie Filmed on the Tecno Camon 19 Pro | Premieres Today

Watch the Official Trailer for Season Two of TNC Africa’s Series “Little Black Book”

"Jolly Roger" starring Daniel Etim Effiong, Toni Tones & Tina Mba Got Screened at 2022 Essence Festival

The Private Screening of Blue Pictures' "Money Miss Road" was Insightful

Efe talks Finances, Career & Growth in this BBNaija special episode of #WithChude

Toke Makinwa Shares Her Thoughts on the “Real Housewives of Lagos”

Kate Henshaw Takes Us Down Memory Lane in New Episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The much anticipated Big Brother Naija has returned to our screens and so has our favourite TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Ebuka’s style has been the highlight of the show in previous seasons. One of the many things that make him one of the most stylish Nigerian male celebrities is the fact that he can look like a well-dressed gentleman and then quickly change to a more Afrocentric style.

As he hosted the BBNaija Level Up launch show, he definitely didn’t disappoint as he wore an eye-catching fit and we are loving them!

To kickstart this new season of BBNaija, Ebuka wore a pink tuxedo from his usual collaborator Mai Atafo. Ebuka definitely started this season strong and we can not wait to see what other outfits he’ll be wearing for the duration of the show!

First Look

Second Look

Photo Credit: @theoladayo
