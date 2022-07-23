Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Is Back On The BBNaija Stage!

The much anticipated Big Brother Naija has returned to our screens and so has our favourite TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Ebuka’s style has been the highlight of the show in previous seasons. One of the many things that make him one of the most stylish Nigerian male celebrities is the fact that he can look like a well-dressed gentleman and then quickly change to a more Afrocentric style.

As he hosted the BBNaija Level Up launch show, he definitely didn’t disappoint as he wore an eye-catching fit and we are loving them!

To kickstart this new season of BBNaija, Ebuka wore a pink tuxedo from his usual collaborator Mai Atafo. Ebuka definitely started this season strong and we can not wait to see what other outfits he’ll be wearing for the duration of the show!

First Look

Second Look