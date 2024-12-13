Movies & TV
“Wicked” & “Conclave” Lead 30th Critics Choice Awards Nominations with 11 Each | See Full List
The nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced, and two films are leading the pack with 11 nominations each: “Wicked” and “Conclave.” Both films have earned recognition in several major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.
For “Wicked,” the lead actors, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, have been nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film is also competing for Best Picture, along with a number of other key categories such as Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.
Similarly, “Conclave” has also earned impressive nominations. Ralph Fiennes is recognised for Best Actor, while Isabella Rossellini is nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The film is also competing for Best Picture, with additional nominations in technical and creative categories.
The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 12th January 2025, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The American comedian and actress, Chelsea Handler, will host the event, which will be broadcast live on E! from 7 to 10 p.m. ET.
See the full list of nominations below:
BEST PICTURE
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
BEST DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two
BEST EDITING
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST COMEDY
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST SONG
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
BEST SCORE
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 30TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN – 3
Best Picture
Best Actor – Timothée Chalamet
Best Supporting Actor – Edward Norton
A DIFFERENT MAN – 1
Best Hair and Makeup – Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier
A REAL PAIN – 3
Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin
Best Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg
Best Comedy
ABIGAIL – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Alisha Weir
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ANORA – 7
Best Picture
Best Actress – Mikey Madison
Best Supporting Actor – Yura Borisov
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Sean Baker
Best Original Screenplay – Sean Baker
Best Editing – Sean Baker
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE – 1
Best Hair and Makeup – Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan
BETTER MAN – 1
Best Visual Effects – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
BLITZ – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Elliott Heffernan
CHALLENGERS – 4
Best Original Screenplay – Justin Kuritzkes
Best Editing – Marco Costa
Best Song – “Compress / Repress” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Best Score – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
CONCLAVE – 11
Best Picture
Best Actor – Ralph Fiennes
Best Supporting Actress – Isabella Rossellini
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Edward Berger
Best Adapted Screenplay – Peter Straughan
Best Cinematography – Stéphane Fontaine
Best Production Design – Suzie Davies
Best Editing – Nick Emerson
Best Costume Design – Lisy Christl
Best Score – Volker Bertelmann
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE – 1
Best Comedy
DIDI – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Izaac Wang
DUNE: PART TWO – 10
Best Picture
Best Director – Denis Villeneuve
Best Adapted Screenplay – Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts
Best Cinematography – Greig Fraser
Best Production Design – Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
Best Editing – Joe Walker
Best Costume Design – Jacqueline West
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer
Best Score – Hans Zimmer
EMILIA PÉREZ – 10
Best Picture
Best Actress – Karla Sofía Gascón
Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Jacques Audiard
Best Adapted Screenplay – Jacques Audiard
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Song – “El Mal” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
Best Song – “Mi Camino” – Selena Gomez
Best Score – Clément Ducol & Camille
FLOW – 2
Best Animated Feature
Best Foreign Language Film
FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Alyla Browne
GLADIATOR II – 4
Best Supporting Actor – Denzel Washington
Best Production Design – Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff
Best Costume Design – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman
Best Visual Effects – Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould
HARD TRUTHS – 1
Best Actress – Marianne Jean-Baptiste
HERETIC – 1
Best Actor – Hugh Grant
HIT MAN – 1
Best Comedy
I’M STILL HERE – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
INSIDE OUT 2 – 1
Best Animated Feature
JANET PLANET – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Zoe Ziegler
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES – 1
Best Visual Effects – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke
KNEECAP – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
MARIA – 2
Best Actress – Angelina Jolie
Best Costume Design – Massimo Cantini Parrini
MEMOIR OF A SNAIL – 1
Best Animated Feature
MY OLD ASS – 2
Best Young Actor / Actress – Maisy Stella
Best Comedy
NICKEL BOYS – 5
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Best Director – RaMell Ross
Best Adapted Screenplay – RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Best Cinematography – Jomo Fray
NOSFERATU – 4
Best Cinematography – Jarin Blaschke
Best Production Design – Craig Lathrop
Best Costume Design – Linda Muir
Best Hair and Makeup – Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White
QUEER – 1
Best Actor – Daniel Craig
SATURDAY NIGHT – 2
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Comedy
SEPTEMBER 5 – 2
Best Original Screenplay – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
Best Editing – Hansjörg Weißbrich
SING SING – 5
Best Picture
Best Actor – Colman Domingo
Best Supporting Actor – Clarence Maclin
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Adapted Screenplay – Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley
THE BRUTALIST – 9
Best Picture
Best Actor – Adrien Brody
Best Supporting Actor – Guy Pearce
Best Director – Brady Corbet
Best Original Screenplay – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
Best Cinematography – Lol Crawley
Best Production Design – Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
Best Editing – David Jancso
Best Score – Daniel Blumberg
THE LAST SHOWGIRL – 1
Best Song – “Beautiful That Way” – Miley Cyrus
THE PIANO LESSON – 1
Best Supporting Actress – Danielle Deadwyler
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
THE SUBSTANCE – 7
Best Picture
Best Actress – Demi Moore
Best Supporting Actress – Margaret Qualley
Best Director – Coralie Fargeat
Best Original Screenplay – Coralie Fargeat
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
THE WILD ROBOT – 3
Best Animated Feature
Best Song – “Kiss the Sky” – Maren Morris
Best Score – Kris Bowers
THELMA – 1
Best Comedy
WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL – 1
Best Animated Feature
WICKED – 11
Best Picture
Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo
Best Supporting Actress – Ariana Grande
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Jon M. Chu
Best Adapted Screenplay – Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox
Best Cinematography – Alice Brooks
Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell
Best Hair and Makeup – Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount
Best Visual Effects – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk
WILL & HARPER – 1
Best Song – “Harper and Will Go West” – Kristen Wiig