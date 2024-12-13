Connect with us

"Wicked" & "Conclave" Lead 30th Critics Choice Awards Nominations with 11 Each | See Full List

Published

9 mins ago

 on

The nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced, and two films are leading the pack with 11 nominations each: “Wicked” and “Conclave.” Both films have earned recognition in several major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

For “Wicked,” the lead actors, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, have been nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film is also competing for Best Picture, along with a number of other key categories such as Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Similarly, “Conclave” has also earned impressive nominations. Ralph Fiennes is recognised for Best Actor, while Isabella Rossellini is nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The film is also competing for Best Picture, with additional nominations in technical and creative categories.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 12th January 2025, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The American comedian and actress, Chelsea Handler, will host the event, which will be broadcast live on E! from 7 to 10 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominations below:

BEST PICTURE 
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked

BEST ACTOR 
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic

BEST ACTRESS 
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS 
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE 
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR 
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

BEST EDITING 
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY 
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST SONG 
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE 
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 30TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN – 3

Best Picture

Best Actor – Timothée Chalamet

Best Supporting Actor – Edward Norton

A DIFFERENT MAN – 1

Best Hair and Makeup – Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier

A REAL PAIN – 3

Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin

Best Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg

Best Comedy

ABIGAIL – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Alisha Weir

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

ANORA – 7

Best Picture

Best Actress – Mikey Madison

Best Supporting Actor – Yura Borisov

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Sean Baker

Best Original Screenplay – Sean Baker

Best Editing – Sean Baker

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE – 1

Best Hair and Makeup – Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan

BETTER MAN – 1

Best Visual Effects – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

BLITZ – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Elliott Heffernan

CHALLENGERS – 4

Best Original Screenplay – Justin Kuritzkes

Best Editing – Marco Costa

Best Song – “Compress / Repress” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Best Score – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

CONCLAVE – 11

Best Picture

Best Actor – Ralph Fiennes

Best Supporting Actress – Isabella Rossellini

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Edward Berger

Best Adapted Screenplay – Peter Straughan

Best Cinematography – Stéphane Fontaine

Best Production Design – Suzie Davies

Best Editing – Nick Emerson

Best Costume Design – Lisy Christl

Best Score – Volker Bertelmann

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE – 1

Best Comedy

DIDI – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Izaac Wang

DUNE: PART TWO – 10

Best Picture

Best Director – Denis Villeneuve

Best Adapted Screenplay – Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts

Best Cinematography – Greig Fraser

Best Production Design – Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

Best Editing – Joe Walker

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline West

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer

Best Score – Hans Zimmer

EMILIA PÉREZ – 10

Best Picture

Best Actress – Karla Sofía Gascón

Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Jacques Audiard

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jacques Audiard

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Song – “El Mal” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

Best Song – “Mi Camino” – Selena Gomez

Best Score – Clément Ducol & Camille

FLOW – 2

Best Animated Feature

Best Foreign Language Film

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Alyla Browne

GLADIATOR II – 4

Best Supporting Actor – Denzel Washington

Best Production Design – Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff

Best Costume Design – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman

Best Visual Effects – Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould

HARD TRUTHS – 1

Best Actress – Marianne Jean-Baptiste

HERETIC – 1

Best Actor – Hugh Grant

HIT MAN – 1

Best Comedy

I’M STILL HERE – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

INSIDE OUT 2 – 1

Best Animated Feature

JANET PLANET – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Zoe Ziegler

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES – 1

Best Visual Effects – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke

KNEECAP – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

MARIA – 2

Best Actress – Angelina Jolie

Best Costume Design – Massimo Cantini Parrini

MEMOIR OF A SNAIL – 1

Best Animated Feature

MY OLD ASS – 2

Best Young Actor / Actress – Maisy Stella

Best Comedy

NICKEL BOYS – 5

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Best Director – RaMell Ross

Best Adapted Screenplay – RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Best Cinematography – Jomo Fray

NOSFERATU – 4

Best Cinematography – Jarin Blaschke

Best Production Design – Craig Lathrop

Best Costume Design – Linda Muir

Best Hair and Makeup – Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White

QUEER – 1

Best Actor – Daniel Craig

SATURDAY NIGHT – 2

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Comedy

SEPTEMBER 5 – 2

Best Original Screenplay – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

Best Editing – Hansjörg Weißbrich

SING SING – 5

Best Picture

Best Actor – Colman Domingo

Best Supporting Actor – Clarence Maclin

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley

THE BRUTALIST – 9

Best Picture

Best Actor – Adrien Brody

Best Supporting Actor – Guy Pearce

Best Director – Brady Corbet

Best Original Screenplay – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

Best Cinematography – Lol Crawley

Best Production Design – Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

Best Editing – David Jancso

Best Score – Daniel Blumberg

THE LAST SHOWGIRL – 1

Best Song – “Beautiful That Way” – Miley Cyrus

THE PIANO LESSON – 1

Best Supporting Actress – Danielle Deadwyler

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

THE SUBSTANCE – 7

Best Picture

Best Actress – Demi Moore

Best Supporting Actress – Margaret Qualley

Best Director – Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Screenplay – Coralie Fargeat

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

THE WILD ROBOT – 3

Best Animated Feature

Best Song – “Kiss the Sky” – Maren Morris

Best Score – Kris Bowers

THELMA – 1

Best Comedy

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL – 1

Best Animated Feature

WICKED – 11

Best Picture

Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana Grande

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Jon M. Chu

Best Adapted Screenplay – Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox

Best Cinematography – Alice Brooks

Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell

Best Hair and Makeup – Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount

Best Visual Effects – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk

WILL & HARPER – 1

Best Song – “Harper and Will Go West” – Kristen Wiig

 

