“Wicked” & “Conclave” Lead 30th Critics Choice Awards Nominations with 11 Each | See Full List

The nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced, and two films are leading the pack with 11 nominations each: “Wicked” and “Conclave.” Both films have earned recognition in several major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

For “Wicked,” the lead actors, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, have been nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film is also competing for Best Picture, along with a number of other key categories such as Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Similarly, “Conclave” has also earned impressive nominations. Ralph Fiennes is recognised for Best Actor, while Isabella Rossellini is nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The film is also competing for Best Picture, with additional nominations in technical and creative categories.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 12th January 2025, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The American comedian and actress, Chelsea Handler, will host the event, which will be broadcast live on E! from 7 to 10 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominations below:

BEST PICTURE

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

Suzie Davies – Conclave

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

BEST EDITING

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers

Nick Emerson – Conclave

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Paul Tazewell – Wicked

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST SONG

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 30TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN – 3

Best Picture

Best Actor – Timothée Chalamet

Best Supporting Actor – Edward Norton

A DIFFERENT MAN – 1

Best Hair and Makeup – Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier

A REAL PAIN – 3

Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin

Best Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg

Best Comedy

ABIGAIL – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Alisha Weir

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

ANORA – 7

Best Picture

Best Actress – Mikey Madison

Best Supporting Actor – Yura Borisov

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Sean Baker

Best Original Screenplay – Sean Baker

Best Editing – Sean Baker

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE – 1

Best Hair and Makeup – Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan

BETTER MAN – 1

Best Visual Effects – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

BLITZ – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Elliott Heffernan

CHALLENGERS – 4

Best Original Screenplay – Justin Kuritzkes

Best Editing – Marco Costa

Best Song – “Compress / Repress” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Best Score – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

CONCLAVE – 11

Best Picture

Best Actor – Ralph Fiennes

Best Supporting Actress – Isabella Rossellini

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Edward Berger

Best Adapted Screenplay – Peter Straughan

Best Cinematography – Stéphane Fontaine

Best Production Design – Suzie Davies

Best Editing – Nick Emerson

Best Costume Design – Lisy Christl

Best Score – Volker Bertelmann

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE – 1

Best Comedy

DIDI – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Izaac Wang

DUNE: PART TWO – 10

Best Picture

Best Director – Denis Villeneuve

Best Adapted Screenplay – Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts

Best Cinematography – Greig Fraser

Best Production Design – Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

Best Editing – Joe Walker

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline West

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer

Best Score – Hans Zimmer

EMILIA PÉREZ – 10

Best Picture

Best Actress – Karla Sofía Gascón

Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Jacques Audiard

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jacques Audiard

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Song – “El Mal” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

Best Song – “Mi Camino” – Selena Gomez

Best Score – Clément Ducol & Camille

FLOW – 2

Best Animated Feature

Best Foreign Language Film

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Alyla Browne

GLADIATOR II – 4

Best Supporting Actor – Denzel Washington

Best Production Design – Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff

Best Costume Design – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman

Best Visual Effects – Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould

HARD TRUTHS – 1

Best Actress – Marianne Jean-Baptiste

HERETIC – 1

Best Actor – Hugh Grant

HIT MAN – 1

Best Comedy

I’M STILL HERE – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

INSIDE OUT 2 – 1

Best Animated Feature

JANET PLANET – 1

Best Young Actor / Actress – Zoe Ziegler

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES – 1

Best Visual Effects – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke

KNEECAP – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

MARIA – 2

Best Actress – Angelina Jolie

Best Costume Design – Massimo Cantini Parrini

MEMOIR OF A SNAIL – 1

Best Animated Feature

MY OLD ASS – 2

Best Young Actor / Actress – Maisy Stella

Best Comedy

NICKEL BOYS – 5

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Best Director – RaMell Ross

Best Adapted Screenplay – RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Best Cinematography – Jomo Fray

NOSFERATU – 4

Best Cinematography – Jarin Blaschke

Best Production Design – Craig Lathrop

Best Costume Design – Linda Muir

Best Hair and Makeup – Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White

QUEER – 1

Best Actor – Daniel Craig

SATURDAY NIGHT – 2

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Comedy

SEPTEMBER 5 – 2

Best Original Screenplay – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

Best Editing – Hansjörg Weißbrich

SING SING – 5

Best Picture

Best Actor – Colman Domingo

Best Supporting Actor – Clarence Maclin

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley

THE BRUTALIST – 9

Best Picture

Best Actor – Adrien Brody

Best Supporting Actor – Guy Pearce

Best Director – Brady Corbet

Best Original Screenplay – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

Best Cinematography – Lol Crawley

Best Production Design – Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

Best Editing – David Jancso

Best Score – Daniel Blumberg

THE LAST SHOWGIRL – 1

Best Song – “Beautiful That Way” – Miley Cyrus

THE PIANO LESSON – 1

Best Supporting Actress – Danielle Deadwyler

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

THE SUBSTANCE – 7

Best Picture

Best Actress – Demi Moore

Best Supporting Actress – Margaret Qualley

Best Director – Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Screenplay – Coralie Fargeat

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

THE WILD ROBOT – 3

Best Animated Feature

Best Song – “Kiss the Sky” – Maren Morris

Best Score – Kris Bowers

THELMA – 1

Best Comedy

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL – 1

Best Animated Feature

WICKED – 11

Best Picture

Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana Grande

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Jon M. Chu

Best Adapted Screenplay – Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox

Best Cinematography – Alice Brooks

Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell

Best Hair and Makeup – Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount

Best Visual Effects – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk

WILL & HARPER – 1

Best Song – “Harper and Will Go West” – Kristen Wiig