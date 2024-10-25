BBNaija’s Chekas Showed Sisterhood and Style at Lagos Fashion Week

Big Brother Naija‘s “No Loose Guard” sister duo Chekas (Chizoba and Onyeka) brought their sisterhood, friendship and style to Lagos Fashion Week. With giggles and twirling, the sisters served lewks with Chizoba rocking a long-sleeved pink shirt with a matching mini skirt and burgundy sling-back pumps. At the same time, Onyeka wore a black body-hugging midi gown with spaced-out embellishments on the body and white sleeves.

