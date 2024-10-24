It’s Sooj on “The Dip” Talking BBNaija9, Nelly & What’s Coming Next

We had an exciting time chatting with Sooj about his Big Brother Naija Season 9 experience, and we can tell you, the feeling was mutual.

One of Sooj’s most iconic moments in the house? Winning the Head of House challenge and securing that immunity from eviction. He says it was a highlight of his journey, and no doubt, it played a key role in his staying power, taking him all the way to the finale.

Sooj also isn’t shy about his love for food—he admits that’s what he’ll miss the most about the house. That, along with the daily workout routines, wager tasks, and of course, the parties. And speaking of housemates, he thinks KellyRae had the sharpest strategy. Sooj even praised KellyRae for keeping his marriage to Kassia a secret, calling it a move he really admires.

Now, we know you’ve been dying to ask about him and Nelly. Sooj confirmed they’re in a good place—just as Nelly hinted earlier. “We’re building, getting to know each other and understand each other better,” he shared.

For all the details, watch the full video below