“It’s Our Money” – Kellyrae Talks Sharing Finances with Kassia & Gender Balance in Marriage

“Is it your money or is it our money?” That’s the question we posed to Kellyrae, the winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘No loose Guard’ edition. And trust us, his answer didn’t disappoint.

“It’s our money,” he confidently replied, with extra emphasis on the ‘our.’ Kellyrae made it clear that his wife Kassia will definitely have a say in how they manage their finances.

The duo, Kellyrae and Kassia, entered the reality show as a team before being unpaired. Kassia was evicted just before the final week, leaving Kellyrae to take home the win. During our conversation, we also touched on the strategic decision made by their management to keep Kellyrae in the house after the unpairing. Was this move influenced by gender? Kellyrae gave us the inside scoop, explaining why it was the best decision for both of them—Kassia fully supported it too.

Kellyrae also shed light on the #HerMoneyHerPower challenge and how men stepping up in domestic chores can play a crucial role in boosting women economically. By sharing household responsibilities, women can save time and pursue their careers and personal interests with greater freedom.

Watch the full interview below: