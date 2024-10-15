Connect with us

"It's Our Money" – Kellyrae Talks Sharing Finances with Kassia & Gender Balance in Marriage

Wanni Brings All the Vibes to the 'The Dip': From BBNaija9's Moments to Her Next Big Moves

#HerMoneyHerPower: Waje & Daughter Emerald on Building Financial Security & Making Money Moves

She Did it Again! Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich Shatters the World Record with a 2:09:56 Chicago Marathon Victory

"I Sing to Myself and it Makes Me Happy" – Vector on Music & Staying True to Himself

Kotrell & Ruby Akubueze Bring Wedding Bliss to the Screen in "Now and Always" Remix Video

Sweet Adjeley's Chicken Wings Recipe Will Make Your Next Meal Unforgettable

Ty Bello Marks 10 Years of "The Land is Green" with a Story of Faith & Motherhood

Judikay's Powerful "All I Have" Speaks to Total Devotion & the Power of Faith

Mercy Chinwo is Back with A New Single! Watch the Empowering "We Move"

“It’s Our Money” – Kellyrae Talks Sharing Finances with Kassia & Gender Balance in Marriage

“Is it your money or is it our money?” That’s the question we posed to Kellyrae, the winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘No loose Guard’ edition. And trust us, his answer didn’t disappoint.

“It’s our money,” he confidently replied, with extra emphasis on the ‘our.’ Kellyrae made it clear that his wife Kassia will definitely have a say in how they manage their finances.

The duo, Kellyrae and Kassia, entered the reality show as a team before being unpaired. Kassia was evicted just before the final week, leaving Kellyrae to take home the win. During our conversation, we also touched on the strategic decision made by their management to keep Kellyrae in the house after the unpairing. Was this move influenced by gender? Kellyrae gave us the inside scoop, explaining why it was the best decision for both of them—Kassia fully supported it too.

Kellyrae also shed light on the #HerMoneyHerPower challenge and how men stepping up in domestic chores can play a crucial role in boosting women economically. By sharing household responsibilities, women can save time and pursue their careers and personal interests with greater freedom.

Watch the full interview below:

