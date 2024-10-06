Connect with us

From 28 Housemates to 1 Winner! Kellyrae Wins the BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ Edition

71 thrilling days ago, 28 housemates, divided into 14 pairs, stepped into the Big brother Naija Season “No Loose Guard’ edition house. These dynamic duos—some lovers, best friends, twins (The Mbadiwe Twins and Wanni x Handi), and even a married couple—set the stage for an unforgettable season.

Throughout the season, the housemates faced a series of challenges, ranging from competitive tasks to emotional trials. Those who performed well earned immunity from evictions and some even won cash prizes from task, like the #HerMoneyHerPower task sponsored by The She Tank and BellaNaija. This particular task aimed to encourage participants to reflect on the importance of financial independence for women, creating impactful content that sparks meaningful discussions and influences public opinion. And guess who won this task? It was Anita.

As the weeks went by, the housemates gradually dwindled, one pair at a time. The most dramatic twist came when Big Brother unpaired them, throwing them into uncharted territory. Despite the shock, they kept their eyes on the prize, determined to make it to the final.

Finally, the grand finale arrived tonight. The three finalists—Onyeka, who finished as second runner-up, Wanni, the first runner-up, and the shining star of the season, Kellyrae, who was crowned the winner—gave viewers an unforgettable evening as the curtain closed on this season of BBNaija.

  

Watch the highlights of the grand finale and relive the excitement of the season:

