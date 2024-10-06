Scoop
From 28 Housemates to 1 Winner! Kellyrae Wins the BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ Edition
71 thrilling days ago, 28 housemates, divided into 14 pairs, stepped into the Big brother Naija Season “No Loose Guard’ edition house. These dynamic duos—some lovers, best friends, twins (The Mbadiwe Twins and Wanni x Handi), and even a married couple—set the stage for an unforgettable season.
Throughout the season, the housemates faced a series of challenges, ranging from competitive tasks to emotional trials. Those who performed well earned immunity from evictions and some even won cash prizes from task, like the #HerMoneyHerPower task sponsored by The She Tank and BellaNaija. This particular task aimed to encourage participants to reflect on the importance of financial independence for women, creating impactful content that sparks meaningful discussions and influences public opinion. And guess who won this task? It was Anita.
As the weeks went by, the housemates gradually dwindled, one pair at a time. The most dramatic twist came when Big Brother unpaired them, throwing them into uncharted territory. Despite the shock, they kept their eyes on the prize, determined to make it to the final.
Finally, the grand finale arrived tonight. The three finalists—Onyeka, who finished as second runner-up, Wanni, the first runner-up, and the shining star of the season, Kellyrae, who was crowned the winner—gave viewers an unforgettable evening as the curtain closed on this season of BBNaija.
Watch the highlights of the grand finale and relive the excitement of the season:
BNers, it’s time for all we’ve been waiting for: the grand finale.
How are you feeling right now? How are the nerves?
Over here, we feel good and refreshed. Today’s eviction, as always, is brought to you by @danomilkng.
Let’s GO FOR IT!#BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9… pic.twitter.com/EQ7ar0h6vu
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
Joeboy and Qing Madi treating us to some music before the drama begins!
Enjoy the grand finale with some @danomilkng!#BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/LqZ59Dfmnf
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
As deserved.👏🏽
Anita has been announced the winner of the #HerMoneyHerPower task by @bellanaija and @TheSheTank.
Congratulations, @UkahAnita!#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 pic.twitter.com/m13COy9Ujm
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
Sooj is the first housemate to be evicted tonight!#BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
The moment Sooj was evicted tonight.@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/RKQcBFB5An
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
Sooj confirms his relationship with Nelly will continue after the house.😆@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/Dg3ul8K1CP
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
The moment Anita was evicted from the “No Loose Guard” house.@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/i55zvGXjSJ
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
What’s next for Anita?👇@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/Q7gQG9lOGX
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
The moment Ozee was evicted from the “No Loose Guard” house.@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/R1qzzZj9LU
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
The moment Nelly was evicted from the “No Loose Guard” house.@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/yz1zRRfinR
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
Qing Madi serenading us with some sweet music🎶🎶🎶@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/IrZDkuwJ25
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
Wow!! Nelly auditioned for the Big Brother show nine times! And now she got to the finals. Awwwwnnn 🥺#BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BBNaija
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
Victoria describing her relationship with Ozee😂@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/FrIXeKqJwW
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
The moment Onyeka was evicted from the “No Loose Guard“ house!
The first solo HOH of the season! Take a bow!@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/ygNuuK9qlO
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
KellyRae and Wanni exit the Big Brother Naija house!
Who will take home the crown?@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/S9GdIePEaW
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
Ladies and gentlemen, your top two finalists!
Wanni and KellyRae!!!@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/lZdLiw52sA
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
KellyRae has been announced as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 9!@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/Cycuts3wCI
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024
Here’s how the final voting from you guys went. You’d agree that this ‘No Loose Guard’ season was one for the books and we enjoyed bringing you every moment of it.
That’s all from us ✌🏽. Tonight’s coverage is brought to you by @danomilkng. #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9… pic.twitter.com/a9qk23hm11
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 6, 2024