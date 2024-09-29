Set Your Reminder! The #BBNaija Housemates Will Be Having the #HerMoneyHerPower Task on Monday

Since the launch of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign by BellaNaija and The She Tank, there have been a series of conversations and discussions centred around women’s economic power, its role in promoting gender equality in our society, and its importance in building a more equitable country.

The campaign’s mission is clear: to ignite national discussions about women’s economic power in Nigeria and to positively shift minds. We believe that more women gaining economic power is one of the most transformative ways to achieve gender equality and reduce poverty in Nigeria.

So far, the discussions have engaged influencers, actors, musicians, content creators, and entertainers across various media and entertainment platforms. Now, tomorrow, BellaNaija and The She Tank will take the conversation to the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard‘ house. With only 11 housemates remaining, they will be challenged to participate in tasks that highlight the importance of women’s economic power

The housemates, known for maintaining their “guard,” will be tested to see if they can still hold their composure during this thought-provoking challenge. The BBNaija housemates will face a series of tasks designed to make them reflect on the significance of financial independence for women. These tasks aim to create impactful content, spark meaningful discussions, and influence public opinion.

Make sure to tune in tomorrow, Monday, September 30

