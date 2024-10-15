HerMoneyHerPower: Waje & Daughter Emerald on Building Financial Security & Making Money Moves

With a voice that could melt hearts, Waje’s commanding vocal range and soulful music, with hit songs have captured hearts across Nigeria and beyond. But there’s more to her than just her music.

In a recent interview with Channels News, Waje revealed how she’s secured multiple sources of income to ensure she lives life on her own terms.

Joined by her daughter, Emerald, Waje discussed the significance of financial independence for women and shared their insights on the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign.

As a single mother, Waje opened up about the challenges of raising her daughter, highlighting the community of women who supported her throughout the journey. She expressed gratitude to the women who helped her balance motherhood and her career, noting that her mother and aunt, both hard-working women, inspired her to explore new ways of generating income.

Beyond her music career, Waje has invested in real estate and built other business ventures, remarking, “If the women before me didn’t run, how would I sprint?”

Emerald, a recent graduate, also shared her experience. “I’m a fresh graduate, and I work and earn a salary,” she explained. After Waje stopped her allowance upon graduation, Emerald has been fending for herself. Waje added that this decision was intentional, aiming to teach her daughter how to create financial stability.

Waje stressed the importance of women building generational wealth and ensuring they have the skills to secure their futures. She also reflected on her role as the firstborn, often sacrificing for others, and how it is similar to how women are often conditioned to prioritiSe the needs of their families over their own. She encourages women to prioritise their finances while still caring for their families.

Watch the full interview below:

