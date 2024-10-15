Wanni Brings All the Vibes to the ‘The Dip’: From BBNaija9’s Moments to Her Next Big Moves

When Wanni stepped onto the set of BellaNaija’s “The Dip,” she brought an energy that lit up the room. Fresh from being the first runner-up on Big Brother Naija, Wanni gave us all the inside scoop on her time in the house, the friendships she formed, and how the experience shaped her.

And yes, she shook a few tables. When asked what she would do if she were Ebuka for just one eviction show, Wanni teased which housemate she’d target with those tough questions. But we won’t spoil it—you’ll have to watch to find out

Reflecting on her growth, Wanni opened up about how Big Brother Naija helped her evolve. The show taught her that everyone has flaws, no one is perfect, and we should extend grace to others. It also helped her overcome her childhood struggle with stuttering, as the constant wager tasks pushed her to improve her eloquence.

She also shared how the experience allowed her to form new friendships, something she had often shied away from in the past. Coming into the house as her authentic self, Wanni says there’s nothing she would undo about her journey.

And here’s a fun twist—if Wanni could make a Guinness cocktail, what would it be like? Plus, did you know she once considered a voluntary exit when her twin, Handi, and Shaun were evicted on the same day? We dive into that and more in the full interview.

Watch below for all the juicy details