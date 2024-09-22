Scoop
#BNxBBNaija9: Handi, Shaun & Tjay Evicted in Triple Exit | Highlights You Missed
It was a night of high emotions on the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” edition as three housemates—Tjay, Shaun, and Handi—were evicted from the competition in a shocking triple eviction.
The night was especially heart-wrenching for Wanni, who tearfully said goodbye to her twin sister, Handi, and her in-house boo, Shaun. Watching her break down in tears was one of the night’s most emotional moments.
With the finale just two weeks away, the countdown to crowning the season’s winner officially begins. Only 12 housemates remain, each vying for the grand prize, and the stakes have never been higher.
From unexpected farewells to the tension in the air, tonight’s eviction was packed with drama and emotion. Relive the highlights below:
Handi has been evicted from the “No Loose Guard” house.@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/MlupaDRrhH
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
Ebuka to KellyRae: There was an accusation that you gave Wanni one piece of meat?
KellyRae: 👇@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/gPqEaqogCS
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
Ebuka to Handi: How do you feel about the eviction?
Handi:👇@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/AvExWPTi5p
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
Ebuka to Onyeka: You said some vile things to Kassia in the closet, after finding out it was a mistake from your part. Why did you say that?
Onyeka: 👇@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/Jd89CJx8Jc
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
Handi’s next move was to play Kellyrae. Imagine her shock when she finds out he’s married to Kassia and they’re not just besties. 😆😅#BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BBNaija
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
TJay has been evicted from the “No Loose Guard” house.@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/qSM5Us7BWM
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
Ebuka: How did you maintain to keep going despite the kids at home?
TJay: 👇@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/arAtQaiX9K
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
The moment Shaun was evicted from the “No Loose Guard” house.@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/fHkWEdQyBS
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
Shaun said he felt it in his heart that he’d leave tonight.
Ebuka: How did you feel hearing your name tonight? Did you expect to hear your name?
Shaun: 👇@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/tqPtwTiPfv
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
“Whoever it is you’re missing so much, you’ll definitely see them in at least two weeks.”
– Ebuka’s final words tonight.@danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/nkSJFl7bpP
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 22, 2024
Here’s how y’all voted.
