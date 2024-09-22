Connect with us

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Handi, Shaun & Tjay Evicted in Triple Exit | Highlights You Missed

BN TV Scoop

"I Just Want to Make More Money" — Ben Talks Life After #BBNaija

BN TV Scoop

Watch Chizoba Chigbo on Life After #BBNaija, Sisterhood & Her Next Chapter

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Gets Real in BET's "21 Questions" on Music, Culture, Jollof Rice & More

Inspired Scoop

Tributes Pour in for Michaela DePrince, a Trailblazer in the World of Ballet

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Sooj Wins HoH Challenge; Handi, Kassia, Shaun & Wanni Get Strikes

BN TV Scoop

Tems Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at White Sox Game—Watch the Moment

Inspired Scoop

Tonye Cole Takes on Mount Kilimanjaro to Raise Funds for Mental Health in Nigeria

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ben & Chizoba’s Exit Takes the House by Surprise in Double Eviction | Watch Highlights

Scoop Sweet Spot

The Sweetest News: Simi Drey & Julian Flosbach Are Expecting Their First Baby

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Handi, Shaun & Tjay Evicted in Triple Exit | Highlights You Missed

Avatar photo

Published

1 min ago

 on

It was a night of high emotions on the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” edition as three housemates—Tjay, Shaun, and Handi—were evicted from the competition in a shocking triple eviction.

The night was especially heart-wrenching for Wanni, who tearfully said goodbye to her twin sister, Handi, and her in-house boo, Shaun. Watching her break down in tears was one of the night’s most emotional moments.

With the finale just two weeks away, the countdown to crowning the season’s winner officially begins. Only 12 housemates remain, each vying for the grand prize, and the stakes have never been higher.

From unexpected farewells to the tension in the air, tonight’s eviction was packed with drama and emotion. Relive the highlights below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php