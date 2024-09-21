Connect with us

“I Just Want to Make More Money” — Ben Talks Life After #BBNaija

In an exclusive chat with BellaNaija, Ben reflected on his time in the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” house, describing it as a fun and stress-free experience. He shared how, for once, he didn’t have to worry about bills or wake up to noise, making his stay all the more enjoyable.

Ben revealed that he had never been to the gym before entering the BBNaija house. Once inside, however, he began working out and was amazed by his muscle gains. He also discovered his competitive side during the house games, surprising even himself with how much he enjoyed the challenges.

Ben admitted that he went into the house without any real strategy, choosing instead to stay true to himself. As his talkative, authentic self, he fully embraced the experience, allowing his emotions to show as he navigated the game. When asked about assembling a winning team for a BellaNaija x She Tank task, Ben listed his dream team: his former partner Tjay, Kassia, Handi, Anita, and one of the Mbadiwe Twins.

His playful description of fellow housemate Onyeka in just one word will have you giggling. As for his next move now that he’s out of the show, Ben stated, “I just want to make more money.”

Watch the full video below:

