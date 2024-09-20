Sinach’s “A Million Tongues” is the Song of Praise & Gratitude You Need Today

Off her newly released album, “Victory Sounds,” Gospel powerhouse Sinach has dropped the live music video for her soul-stirring track, “A Million Tongues.”

“A Million Tongues” is a heartfelt expression of gratitude and praise to Jesus. Sinach sings about how no matter how much we try, words alone cannot fully capture the extent of God’s goodness, faithfulness, and blessings.

Reflecting on how God has elevated her beyond her wildest dreams, Sinach’s repeated affirmation of “You are faithful, You are good” beautifully underscores the theme of divine consistency. The track invites listeners to reflect on their own journey with God and the countless ways His grace has manifested in their lives.

Watch the music video below and let Sinach’s powerful vocals uplift your spirit: