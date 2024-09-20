Shenseea’s “Dating Szn (Options)” is the Anthem for Owning Your Romantic Journey

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Jamaiacan dancehall superstar Shenseea has released a new single “Dating Szn (Options),” with an eye-catching music video.

This bold and unaplogetic single delves into the modern dating experience, where Shenseea explores the freedom of seeing multiple people at once while keeping her options open.

In “Dating Szn (Options),” Shenseea firmly states that she’s not tied to anyone yet, making it clear that she’s simply getting to know different people before deciding who’s the right match.

Her message is one of confidence and independence, where she controls the pace of her romantic journey, and there’s no room for anyone to dictate her choices.

Watch the video below:

