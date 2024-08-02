Connect with us

BN TV Music

Shenseea & Wizkid Team Up in "Work Me Out" Music Video

BN TV Music

Amazon Music Unveils "Ayra Starr: Dare to Dream"—A New Documentary on Her Rise to Fame

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Celebrating Onyeka Onwenu, the Multitalented Icon Who Harmonised Love and Resilience Through Art

BN TV Music

Watch Sinach & Da'dra Greathouse Lead Worship in "I Bow" Music Video

BN TV Music

Take a Deep Dive into Qing Madi's Musical Journey on her First Date on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Beauty BN TV News Style Sweet Spot

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

BN TV Cuisine

Your Rice & Beans Just Got Better With Joyful Cook's Local Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

Life Before #BBNaija: Wanni x Handi, the Energetic Twin DJs with the Ever-So-Bubbly Set

BN TV Relationships

Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan Become First Black Couple to Win Love Island

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Shines in "Commas" Live Performance at Vevo Studio

BN TV

Shenseea & Wizkid Team Up in “Work Me Out” Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Jamaican singer Shenseea and Wizkid team up in the music video of their latest collaboration, “Work Me Out.”

“Work Me Out” explores themes of physical attraction and fleeting intimacy. It is also the 14th track from Shenseea’s recent album “Never Gets Late Here,” released in May. BesidesWizkid, the album also features Coi Leroy, Anitta, Di Genius, and Masicka. “My album is so versatile,” Shenseea says, unable to pick a favourite from the bunch. “It’s almost like you can like this one today, but tomorrow is a different day.”

Watch the music video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing

Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work & Life in Dubai”
css.php