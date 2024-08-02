Shenseea & Wizkid Team Up in “Work Me Out” Music Video

“Work Me Out” explores themes of physical attraction and fleeting intimacy. It is also the 14th track from Shenseea’s recent album “Never Gets Late Here,” released in May. BesidesWizkid, the album also features Coi Leroy, Anitta, Di Genius, and Masicka. “My album is so versatile,” Shenseea says, unable to pick a favourite from the bunch. “It’s almost like you can like this one today, but tomorrow is a different day.”