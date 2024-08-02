Amazon Music Unveils “Ayra Starr: Dare to Dream”—A New Documentary on Her Rise to Fame

“When I first started calling myself a celestial being, it just came to me. It was something I would just say to myself, I didn’t know where the word came from… ” Ayra Starr says in a new Amazon Music documentary about her, “Ayra Starr: Dare To Dream.”

Directed and produced by HOMECOMING, this 23-minute film offers an intimate look at Ayra Starr, the global Afrobeats sensation, and Oyinkansola, the Beninese-Nigerian girl behind the music. The documentary follows her international journey from her hometown of Cotonou, where she is greeted by enthusiastic fans, to Lagos, where her career took off with Don Jazzy’s Mavin label. It also covers her sold-out shows in London and her appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, where she received her first nomination for Best African Music Performance with her 2022 hit single, “Rush.”

The film, which started production nearly a year ago and premiered on August 1st, explores the personal and professional sides of Ayra Starr, showcasing the girl behind the superstar and her unstoppable drive. I’ve always wanted to do this to inspire African girls all over [the world], Black girls, girls in general to keep going and do what they believe they were born to do. I’m just a regular African girl, you understand. And I’ve come this far, and I want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I can relate to that,’” she told Billboard after the premiere.

In addition to the documentary, Ayra Starr is also the first Afrobeats artist to be named Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist, a recognition that supports emerging talent through playlist features, social media campaigns, and other promotional opportunities.

“Ayra Starr was an obvious choice for our latest Breakthrough artist. A one-of-a-kind talent leading the exhilarating world of Afrobeats, her early successes have already been thrilling,” said Alexis Cueva, artist relations for Amazon Music. “With Ayra joining the Breakthrough family, we’re excited to support her as she continues to garner worldwide acclaim and represent Nigeria’s music scene on the global stage.”

Watch the documentary below: