Grammys: Ayra Starr Makes History as First & Youngest Nigerian Female Artiste Nominated for the “Best African Music Performance”

1 hour ago

Afrobeats and R&B singer Ayra Starr has been nominated for her first Grammy Award in the category of Best African Music Performance for her song “Rush.” She is up against “Amapiano” by Asake and Olamide, “City Boys” by Burna Boy, and “Unavailable” by Davido featuring Musa Keys.

The Grammy nominations were announced on November 10, 2023, and Ayra Starr’s nomination is a major milestone for the singer. She is the first and youngest Nigerian female artist to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.

The Best African Music Performance is a new category that was announced in June 2023, and according to the Recording Academy, it “is a track and singles category that recognises recordings that utilise unique local expressions from across the African continent. Highlighting regional melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic musical traditions, the category includes but is not limited to the Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres.”

The award will be presented for the first time at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024.

Congratulations, Ayra Starr!

