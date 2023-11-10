Burna Boy is the Most Nominated Nigerian Artiste at the 2024 Grammys



Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has bagged four nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

He received nominations for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” for Best Melodic Rap Performance, “I Told Them…” for Best Global Music Album, “Alone” for Best Global Music Performance, and “City Boys” for Best African Music Performance.

His four nominations make him the most nominated Nigerian artist in the 66th Grammy Awards nominations list released on Friday, November 10. Burna Boy’s “Twice as Tall” won the Grammy Award for “Best Global Music Album” in 2021.

Photo Credit: @burnaboygram