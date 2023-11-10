“Delay is not Denial” – Davido on His Triple Grammy Nominations

Connect with us

Afrobeats superstar Davido has bagged three Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Best Global Album for his latest album, “Timeless.” The other two nominations are for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

This is the first time Davido has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and he’s obviously overjoyed with the news as he took to his Twitter page, and tweeted, “3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!! 🏆🌎”

Congratulations to Davido on his nominations!

