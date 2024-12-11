Connect with us

Mercy Aigbe Stepped Out in Stars for "Thin Line" Premiere & We're Obsessed with the Entire Look!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

By this time on Friday, Mercy Aigbe’s new movie, “Thin Line,” will be lighting up cinemas nationwide. But before we get there, let’s talk about the “Sin City Glam” premiere that took place last night. While we’re pulling together all the beautiful moments from the event, it’s only right we kick things off with Mercy’s show-stopping look that set the tone for the evening.

Mercy embraced her inner star with a nude jumpsuit featuring bold black star prints,  The design was elevated with a sleek black wrap around the waist that accentuated her silhouette and draped elegantly over one leg. To top it off, she added an extra dose of glam with a black long coat draped over the look, giving her the ultimate power moment.

Her finishing touches were effortlessly chic: a pair of stylish sunglasses and beautifully styled hair that brought the whole outfit together.

Swipe to see how she brought the drama, elegance, and a touch of starry magic to the premiere

 

