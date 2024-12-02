Mercy Aigbe & Uzor Arukwe Lead a Story of Drama and Suspense in “Thin Line” | Watch Trailer

Mercy Aigbe and Uzor Arukwe are taking on powerful roles as a couple in the upcoming film ‘Thin Line,” set to premiere in cinemas on December 13. With the trailer now out, audiences can look forward to a story packed with drama and emotional depth.

In “Thin Line,” Uzor Arukwe plays Pastor Raymond, a man with steadfast beliefs about marriage and relationships, while Mercy Aigbe stars as Pastor Dammy, his wife. Their lives are turned upside down when Raymond encounters Annie, a desperate prostitute. As he battles between his faith and desires, things take a dark turn when Annie is found dead. Now, the question is: Was Raymond involved, or is he being framed?

The search for Annie’s killer turns into more than just a quest for justice, it becomes a fight for Raymond’s soul, as he must face the consequences of a single, life-altering mistake.

Directed by Akay Mason, “Thin Line” also features Iyabo Ojo, Olaiya Igwe, The Cute Abiola, Jaiye Kuti, Adeniyi Johnson, and Yvonne Jegede. This project marks Mercy Aigbe’s second film as a producer, following the success of “Ada Omo Daddy.”

Watch the trailer below