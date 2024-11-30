Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Trailer of “A Heart On The Line”

Love or duty—what would you choose? The stakes are high, and the drama is real. The trailer of the upcoming series “A Heart On The Line” gives us an exciting preview of what to expect when the show premieres on YouTube this December.

Directed by Abimbola Craig, “A Heart On The Line” boasts an impressive cast. Ayoola Ayolola, known for his role as Mide in “Skinny Girl in Transit,” reunites with Mimi Chaka from “The Men’s Club.” The lineup also includes Akin Lewis, Seun Akindele, Tomike Adeoye, Shalewa Ashafa, Fadekemi–Aluko, Ame Aiyejina, Caleb Richards, Oladipo, and Joshua Richard.

Watch the trailer below