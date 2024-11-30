Connect with us

BN TV Music

Joe Mettle Leads Powerful Worship in “Crown Him” Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Trailer of "A Heart On The Line"

BN TV Music

Watch CKay Get "Addicted" in New Music Video feat. The Cavemen

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Ushers in the Festive Season with New Single “Merry Christmas O!”

BN TV Events News Style

Discover the Next Generation of Nigerian Fashion Talents at the NSFDW 2024 This Saturday

BN TV Music

Zlatan Ibile Drops Party Anthem “Gimme Your Love” feat. Olamide

BN TV Music

Teni & Skiibii Show Off Their Cowboy Vibes in the Music Video for “Jostimilo"

BN TV Music

Love Runs Deep in Kotrell's Latest Music Video for "Forever Baby"

BN TV Movies & TV

Big Surprises & a Proposal—Here’s What Went Down in "The Smart Money Woman" Season 2 Finale

BN TV Events Style

A Glimpse of Luxury: See How Abisola Kola-Daisi Stunned at Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise [WATCH]

BN TV

Joe Mettle Leads Powerful Worship in “Crown Him” Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Worship has a way of bringing us into a space where everything else fades away, and the only thing that matters is connecting with God. Joe Mettle’s music video for “Crown Him” perfectly captures this essence—a room alive with worship, hearts united in praise.

The video shows Joe Mettle leading the crowd in worship as they sing along to the powerful lyrics of “Crown Him”. Each line resonates with reverence and surrender: “We crown you Lord, all hail the King, Your Majesty, reign Jesus reign.”

The atmosphere is electric, filled with the sound of voices lifting together in adoration of God.

Watch the video below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php