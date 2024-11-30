Joe Mettle Leads Powerful Worship in “Crown Him” Music Video

Worship has a way of bringing us into a space where everything else fades away, and the only thing that matters is connecting with God. Joe Mettle’s music video for “Crown Him” perfectly captures this essence—a room alive with worship, hearts united in praise.

The video shows Joe Mettle leading the crowd in worship as they sing along to the powerful lyrics of “Crown Him”. Each line resonates with reverence and surrender: “We crown you Lord, all hail the King, Your Majesty, reign Jesus reign.”

The atmosphere is electric, filled with the sound of voices lifting together in adoration of God.

Watch the video below