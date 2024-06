Ghanaian gospel artist Joe Mettle teams up with Nigerian star Sunmisola Agbebi on a brand new single, “Oba Awon Oba.” This collaboration brings together their distinct styles in a powerful worship medley that soars with praise.

“Oba Awon Oba,” a Yoruba phrase translating to “King of Kings,” is an anthem of praise that exalts God’s majesty and celebrates his reign as the supreme ruler of all creation.

