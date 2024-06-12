Connect with us

“Superstar” Turns 13! A Look Back at Wizkid’s Debut Album Bangers

Published

57 mins ago

 on

This day, exactly 13 years ago, Wizkid released his debut album, “Superstar.” The album solidified his place in the music industry and had fans jamming to every track.

The Star Boy who started singing at eleven years released a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed. In 2009, he signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E), and in 2010, he released “Holla at Your Boy,” the lead single of his album “Superstar.” The song was nominated for Best Pop Single and earned him the Next Rated award at The Headies in 2011. In addition to winning the award, he was awarded a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. 

“Holla at Your Boy” is a perfect mix of American R&B and swagged-out ringtone rap elements, becoming Wizkid’s first major hit. “Superstar” showcased Wizkid’s versatility as he delivered a mix of catchy, contemporary Nigerian pop that paid homage to his homeland’s musical traditions while incorporating Western influences. Other hit tracks in the album include “Pakurumo,” “Love My Baby” and “Don’t Dull.”

This morning, the superstar took to his X (Twitter) page to express his gratitude for the 13th anniversary of his album.

Check out some of our favourite tracks from the album below:

Holla At Your Boy

Love My Baby

Pakurumo 

Gidi Girl

Oluwa Lo Ni

Don’t Dull

Scatter The Floor

Stream the album here:

