Dunsin Oyekan Releases Uplifting Music Video of “The Glory Song” | Watch

Gospel minister and artist Dunsin Oyekan has released the music video for his soul-stirring track, “The Glory Song.” This powerful anthem, featured on his latest album “The Great Commission,” exalts God’s majesty and celebrates his infinite holiness.

“The Great Commission” itself is a call to action. The album title underscores God’s focus on gathering souls for His kingdom, while also encouraging believers to actively participate in fulfilling the Great Commission.

Watch below: