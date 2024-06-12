Connect with us

Dunsin Oyekan Releases Uplifting Music Video of "The Glory Song" | Watch

Nicole & Feyi Explore the Realities of Having Domestic Staff on "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

"Superstar" Turns 13! A Look Back at Wizkid's Debut Album Bangers

Listen to Joe Mettle's New Single "Oba Awon Oba" feat. Sunmisola Agbebi

Chef T Opens Up About Mum Guilt on "Mums Next Door" With Maria Chike

#DemocracyDay: 5 Nollywood Movies That’ll Take You on a Cinematic Journey through Nigeria's History

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

School's Out, Fun's In! Make Crispy Plantain Chips For the Kids Using Ify's Kitchen Recipe

Mr Macaroni Speaks on The Character "Daddy Wa" & Finding Success in Entertainment With Teju Babyface

Temi Otedola's BTS L'Oréal Paris Campaign Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful | Watch

Dunsin Oyekan Releases Uplifting Music Video of “The Glory Song” | Watch

46 mins ago

Gospel minister and artist Dunsin Oyekan has released the music video for his soul-stirring track, “The Glory Song.” This powerful anthem, featured on his latest album “The Great Commission,” exalts God’s majesty and celebrates his infinite holiness.

The Great Commission” itself is a call to action. The album title underscores God’s focus on gathering souls for His kingdom, while also encouraging believers to actively participate in fulfilling the Great Commission.

Watch below:

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

