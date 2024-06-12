Connect with us

BN TV Living

Nicole & Feyi Explore the Realities of Having Domestic Staff on "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

BN TV Music

Dunsin Oyekan Releases Uplifting Music Video of "The Glory Song" | Watch

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

"Superstar" Turns 13! A Look Back at Wizkid's Debut Album Bangers

BN TV Music

Listen to Joe Mettle's New Single "Oba Awon Oba" feat. Sunmisola Agbebi

BN TV Living

Chef T Opens Up About Mum Guilt on "Mums Next Door" With Maria Chike

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#DemocracyDay: 5 Nollywood Movies That’ll Take You on a Cinematic Journey through Nigeria's History

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

BN TV Cuisine

School's Out, Fun's In! Make Crispy Plantain Chips For the Kids Using Ify's Kitchen Recipe

BN TV Comedy Inspired

Mr Macaroni Speaks on The Character "Daddy Wa" & Finding Success in Entertainment With Teju Babyface

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Temi Otedola's BTS L'Oréal Paris Campaign Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful | Watch

BN TV

Nicole & Feyi Explore the Realities of Having Domestic Staff on “Mummy Mayhem” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

28 seconds ago

 on

This episode of the “Mummy Mayhem“podcast promises some moments of laughter while offering a relatable glimpse into the (sometimes chaotic) world of employing domestic staff. Nicole Chikwe and Feyi Bello don’t hold back, sharing their honest experiences, from the good moments to the frustrating ones.

Get ready for stories that range from heartwarming to “Lord, save the girls for real!” Nicole might even reveal an encounter that took things to a new level – the spiritual realm!

This episode is a must-listen for any parent who’s ever navigated the joys and challenges of having domestic help, and who might be planning on hiring one soon.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi

Dammy Ojikutu: Grieving The Death of My Mother

Dennis Isong: How Investors Can Tap Into Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Market
css.php