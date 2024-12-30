Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Share Sweet Baby Bump Photos – Simply Beautiful!

Congratulations are in order as gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband, Yinka Okeleye, are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the joyous news through a collaborative Instagram post, paired with a heartwarming photo of the two in coordinated powder blue outfits, showing off Sunmisola’s baby bump.

Their caption, short and heartfelt, reads:

JESUS GIVES THE BEST GIFTS. We are grateful Lord.

This announcement follows the release of their collaborative track, “Adun,” a song that beautifully expresses gratitude and worship, celebrating Jesus as the source of life’s sweetness and joy.

Check out their pregnancy announcement post and photos below