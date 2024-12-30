Music
Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Share Sweet Baby Bump Photos – Simply Beautiful!
Congratulations are in order as gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband, Yinka Okeleye, are expecting their first child.
The couple shared the joyous news through a collaborative Instagram post, paired with a heartwarming photo of the two in coordinated powder blue outfits, showing off Sunmisola’s baby bump.
Their caption, short and heartfelt, reads:
JESUS GIVES THE BEST GIFTS. We are grateful Lord.
This announcement follows the release of their collaborative track, “Adun,” a song that beautifully expresses gratitude and worship, celebrating Jesus as the source of life’s sweetness and joy.
Check out their pregnancy announcement post and photos below
View this post on Instagram