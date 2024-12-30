Connect with us

Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Share Sweet Baby Bump Photos – Simply Beautiful!

Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Celebrate God's Sweetness in "Adun" – Watch the Video

Watch Tyla's Live Performance of "Push 2 Start" from Her South Africa Tour

Afrobeats Albums to Expect in 2025: New Releases from Davido, Qing Madi, Burna Boy & More

Joe Mettle Closes the Year with a Stirring Song of Thanksgiving

Pelumi Deborah's Special Version of "Omo'ba" Will Speak to Your Spirit

Listen to the Acoustic Version of Sunmisola Agbebi's "Koseunti"

Luna Interviews Dad John Legend About His New Kids Album – And it's Absolutely Adorable

Rema Brings Bold Creativity to ‘Ozeba’ Music Video | Watch

Zinoleesky Takes Us Back to Old-School Vibes in "Fuji Garbage" Video

Published

17 seconds ago

 on

Congratulations are in order as gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband, Yinka Okeleye, are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the joyous news through a collaborative Instagram post, paired with a heartwarming photo of the two in coordinated powder blue outfits, showing off Sunmisola’s baby bump.

Their caption, short and heartfelt, reads:

JESUS GIVES THE BEST GIFTS. We are grateful Lord.

This announcement follows the release of their collaborative track, “Adun,” a song that beautifully expresses gratitude and worship, celebrating Jesus as the source of life’s sweetness and joy.

Check out their pregnancy announcement post and photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yinka Okeleye (@yinka_okeleye)

