Tim Godfrey & Fearless Community Close the Year With ‘Yahweh’ Visuals | Watch

Gospel artist Tim Godfrey and the Fearless Community have released the official video for “Yahweh,” the fourth track from the “A Letter to My Daddy” EP.

Reflecting on the song, Tim shared:

As the year comes to a close, I reflect on how Jesus has been & is still the center of my journey. His love has been my strength, and His light has guided my path. Grateful for every moment spent in His presence and looking forward to a new year filled with His promises.

“Yahweh“ is a soulful worship song about surrendering to God, honouring Him, and finding peace and joy in His presence.

Watch below: