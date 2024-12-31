Connect with us

Tim Godfrey & Fearless Community Close the Year With 'Yahweh' Visuals | Watch

Start 2025 Right with "God Abeg" – Greatman Takit & Jimmy Odukoya's Prayer Anthem

Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Share Sweet Baby Bump Photos – Simply Beautiful!

Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Celebrate God's Sweetness in "Adun" – Watch the Video

Watch Tyla's Live Performance of "Push 2 Start" from Her South Africa Tour

Afrobeats Albums to Expect in 2025: New Releases from Davido, Qing Madi, Burna Boy & More

Joe Mettle Closes the Year with a Stirring Song of Thanksgiving

Pelumi Deborah's Special Version of "Omo'ba" Will Speak to Your Spirit

Listen to the Acoustic Version of Sunmisola Agbebi's "Koseunti"

Luna Interviews Dad John Legend About His New Kids Album – And it's Absolutely Adorable

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gospel artist Tim Godfrey and the Fearless Community have released the official video for “Yahweh,” the fourth track from the “A Letter to My Daddy” EP.

Reflecting on the song, Tim shared:

As the year comes to a close, I reflect on how Jesus has been & is still the center of my journey. His love has been my strength, and His light has guided my path. Grateful for every moment spent in His presence and looking forward to a new year filled with His promises.

Yahweh is a soulful worship song about surrendering to God, honouring Him, and finding peace and joy in His presence.

Watch below:

