Start 2025 Right with “God Abeg” – Greatman Takit & Jimmy Odukoya’s Prayer Anthem

Greatman Takit is ushering in 2025 with a soul-stirring new anthem, “God Abeg,” featuring Jimmy Odukoya, pastor of the Fountain of Life Church. This track is a moving prayer for the year ahead, as it pleads for prosperity, good health, and divine blessings in the months to come.

Greatman Takit’s plea for a better future is beautifully complemented by Jimmy Odukoya’s powerful verse, which serves as a declaration of faith and hope. As a pastor, he speaks words of prayer and affirmation, infusing the song with spiritual depth.

Watch the lyrics video below and let this song inspire you as we step into 2025, full of hope and possibility