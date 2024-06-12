Connect with us

BN TV Living

Chef T Opens Up About Mum Guilt on "Mums Next Door" With Maria Chike

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

"Superstar" Turns 13! A Look Back at Wizkid's Debut Album Bangers

BN TV Music

Listen to Joe Mettle's New Single "Oba Awon Oba" feat. Sunmisola Agbebi

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#DemocracyDay: 5 Nollywood Movies That’ll Take You on a Cinematic Journey through Nigeria's History

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

BN TV Cuisine

School's Out, Fun's In! Make Crispy Plantain Chips For the Kids Using Ify's Kitchen Recipe

BN TV Comedy Inspired

Mr Macaroni Speaks on The Character "Daddy Wa" & Finding Success in Entertainment With Teju Babyface

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Temi Otedola's BTS L'Oréal Paris Campaign Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful | Watch

BN TV Inspired Living

Guchi Opens Up on Loss & Determination To Chude Jideonwo on This Episode of #WithChude

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Owns Her Narrative in A Performance Video of "21" | Watch

BN TV

Chef T Opens Up About Mum Guilt on “Mums Next Door” With Maria Chike

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This episode of “Mums Next Door” tackles mum guilt featuring Chef T (Diary of a Kitchen Lover), a fellow new mum. Chef T shares her motherhood journey with host Maria Chike, including her struggles with breastfeeding. She describes her initial difficulties in producing milk, followed by a period of excess supply, and then a sudden stop. This led her to switch to formula feeding.

Chef T emphasises empathy in her conversation with Maria. She discourages judgment of mothers’ choices, stating “When you don’t know or understand their struggles, do not question the actions of the mother.”

Looking ahead, Chef T excitedly shares her plans for introducing solid foods to her baby. She expresses her commitment to ensuring her child eats healthily. The episode underscores the importance of a baby’s overall well-being, regardless of whether they are breastfed or formula-fed. She also shares tips for new mothers as well.

Watch here:

Watch the previous episode with Lilian Esoro below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi

Dammy Ojikutu: Grieving The Death of My Mother

Dennis Isong: How Investors Can Tap Into Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Market
css.php