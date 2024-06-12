Chef T Opens Up About Mum Guilt on “Mums Next Door” With Maria Chike

This episode of “Mums Next Door” tackles mum guilt featuring Chef T (Diary of a Kitchen Lover), a fellow new mum. Chef T shares her motherhood journey with host Maria Chike, including her struggles with breastfeeding. She describes her initial difficulties in producing milk, followed by a period of excess supply, and then a sudden stop. This led her to switch to formula feeding.

Chef T emphasises empathy in her conversation with Maria. She discourages judgment of mothers’ choices, stating “When you don’t know or understand their struggles, do not question the actions of the mother.”

Looking ahead, Chef T excitedly shares her plans for introducing solid foods to her baby. She expresses her commitment to ensuring her child eats healthily. The episode underscores the importance of a baby’s overall well-being, regardless of whether they are breastfed or formula-fed. She also shares tips for new mothers as well.

Watch here: