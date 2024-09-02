“All Of Us” Is Here! Watch the First Four Episodes of the High School Series

Over the weekend, the high school series “All Of Us” premiered in a stunning event attended by the cast and special guests. The series explores the lives of ten high school students whose worlds are dramatically altered by a single lie.

Directed by Orire Nweni and Oluchi Nsofor, produced by Eni Adeoluwa and Gbolahan Gaffa, and written by Mannie Oiseoma, “All Of Us” features an ensemble cast including Eni Adeoluwa, Jemima Osunde, Tobe Ugeh, John Merry, Eronini Osinachim, Nimiee Ogunjebgbe, Jerry Chuks, Tomi Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, and Angel Unigwe.

The series also stars celebrated actors Kate Henshaw, Uzee Usman, Maryam Booth, Yemi Solade, Adunni Ade, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rahama Sadau, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Akpota, Lilian Esoro, Femi Durojaye, Saga Deolu, Ray Adeka, and Chy Nwakanma.

Catch up on all four episodes below:

Episode 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Episode 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Episode 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Episode 4