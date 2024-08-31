The Cast of “All Of Us” Dazzled at the Prom-Themed Premiere | See All The Photos

The premiere of the school series “All Of Us,” produced by Enioluwa Adeoluwa, took place yesterday, and it was nothing short of a glamorous affair. The series explores the complexities of friendship, the painful realities of sexual assault, and the highs and lows of secondary school life.

The cast and celebrities in attendance went all out with a Prom theme, turning the event into a stylish spectacle. Enioluwa and cast members like Tomiwa Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, Tobe Ugeh, John Merry and Jerry Chuks dazzled with their chic ensembles. Each arrived with their date, adding a touch of elegance and flair to the event. Media personality Hauwa Magaji hosted the red carpet, where she, along with the cast, slayed the prom theme with style.

Enioluwa made an impressive entrance with his family—his dad, mom, and brother—who all coordinated in stunning blue outfits. Enioluwa himself stood out in a sleek black ensemble that perfectly matched his best friend and date, Priscilla Ojo, who also opted for a sophisticated black look.

Check out how Enioluwa and his family prepped for the premiere

See how the cast showed up for the premiere

Priscilla Ojo

Adeoluwa and Priscillia

Tobe Ugeh

John Merry

Tomi Ojo

Jerry Chuks

Hauwa Magaji

Tobe Ugeh and Hauwa

Tomike Adeoye

The Ateres (Veekee James and Femi)

Ini Dima-Okojie

Kate Henshaw