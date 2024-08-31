The Cast of “All Of Us” Dazzled at the Prom-Themed Premiere | See All The Photos

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The premiere of the school series “All Of Us,” produced by Enioluwa Adeoluwa, took place yesterday, and it was nothing short of a glamorous affair. The series explores the complexities of friendship, the painful realities of sexual assault, and the highs and lows of secondary school life.

The cast and celebrities in attendance went all out with a Prom theme, turning the event into a stylish spectacle. Enioluwa and cast members like Tomiwa OjoPriscilla OjoTobe UgehJohn Merry and Jerry Chuks dazzled with their chic ensembles. Each arrived with their date, adding a touch of elegance and flair to the event. Media personality Hauwa Magaji hosted the red carpet, where she, along with the cast, slayed the prom theme with style.

Enioluwa made an impressive entrance with his family—his dad, mom, and brother—who all coordinated in stunning blue outfits. Enioluwa himself stood out in a sleek black ensemble that perfectly matched his best friend and date, Priscilla Ojo, who also opted for a sophisticated black look.

Check out how Enioluwa and his family prepped for the premiere

See how the cast showed up for the premiere

Priscilla Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Adeoluwa and Priscillia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Tobe Ugeh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobe Ugeh (@tobeszn)

John Merry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Merry (@beeauty_goddess)

Tomi Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ojo Tomi (@tomiojo_)

Jerry Chuks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Softmadeit (@softmadeit)

Hauwa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWA MAGAJI (@hawa_magaji)

Tobe Ugeh and Hauwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobe Ugeh (@tobeszn)

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

The Ateres (Veekee James and Femi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Kate Henshaw

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

