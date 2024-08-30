Roducate announces Marilyn Nwachukwu as the Overall Winner of Its Exam Success Competition-BECE Series 2024

When Marilyn, the winner of the Airtel-Roducate Exam Success Competition, entered the competition, she probably didn’t expect to win ₦500,000 for herself and her school. The BECE Exam Success Competition was launched to help students in Lagos State private schools prepare for the Basic Certificate Examination 2024.

This initiative was a collaboration between Roducate, Airtel, and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), using the Airtel-Roducate Exam Success Packs.

The first round of the competition took place online across Lagos on June 18, 2024, despite the rainy Saturday. Over 300 participants from more than 10 LGAs in Lagos logged onto Roducate from the comfort of their homes. By the end of this round, 33 first-round winners emerged from 20 LGAs, each receiving a cash prize of ₦20,000.

The grand finale of the maiden edition of the BECE Exam Success Competition was held on Friday, July 19, 2024. Our 33 winners, accompanied by their parents, guardians, teachers, and school proprietors, filled the hall with anticipation and excitement.

Over ₦1 million was up for grabs. The final assessment was also conducted online, with students logging into Roducate to complete their assessments, hoping to emerge as the overall winner.

In less than 10 minutes after the competition, the results were collated on Roducate, and the top 3 winners were identified.

Marilyn Nwachukwu of Mbari Mbayo School, representing Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, emerged as the overall winner. Ifiok Inyang of D`Cherub Schools, representing Eti-Osa Local Government Area, secured the first runner-up position, while Kelechi Agu of Tombey Schools, representing Kosofe Local Government Area, took the second runner-up position.

Fostering Roducate’s belief that quality education is a result of community effort, these students won not only for themselves but also for their communities. An additional ₦50,000 was awarded to the parents and teachers of the top winners, and ₦500,000 was given to the overall winner’s school.

The success of the BECE Competition’s maiden edition highlighted the need for more such initiatives to support and reward students’ excellent performance. It was undoubtedly a triumph and a testament to the importance of community involvement in education.

Sponsored Content