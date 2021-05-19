Tagged ‘The Party of All Parties’, The Max Live Concert featured Performances from Laycon, Ladipoe & Falana

It was a night of glitz, glam, fashion, and top-notch live music performances at the maiden edition of the quarterly musical concert organized by Nigeria’s hit music station, MAX FM called Max Live Concert in Lagos on Sunday, May 16th, 2021.

Tagged “The Party of All Parties”, Max Live Concert featured great performances from some of Nigeria’s best music artists such as Laycon, Ladipoe, Falana, Ckay, Crayon, Skales, Idahams, CandyBleakz who kept the atmosphere charged with their top-notch live music stage performances throughout the three-hour live concert.

Max Live Concert was well attended by celebrities and brands, like Ike Onyeoma of Big Brother Nigeria, Rap music veteran Vector, Laycon, and brand managers of; Malta Guinness Nigeria, Munch It, Fearless, Lush Hair, etc and was transmitted live on TVC Entertainment channel 27 on GOTV, Startimes on channel 121, UHF channel 49 and on Max FM YouTube Channel; Max FM Nigeria to the delight of the over 6million audiences of TVC Entertainment and Max FM. Click here to watch all that went down at the concert.

Over the years, Max FM has shown its capability of being one the most sought-after hit music stations in Nigeria and has proven beyond every doubt that it remains one of the best radio stations with the highest quality sound and talented On-Air-personalities in Nigeria.

Max Live Concert was sponsored by Lush Hair, Fearless, and supported by Smirnoff, Guinness, Airtel, Munch It, and Malta Guinness.

Below are pictures from the event

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content