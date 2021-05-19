Connect with us

Events Promotions

Tagged 'The Party of All Parties', The Max Live Concert featured Performances from Laycon, Ladipoe & Falana

Events Promotions

The British American Tobacco clinches Awards at the CIPM Fellows Awards & HR Recognition Ceremonies

Events

Bombay Sapphire celebrates World Creativity Day with "Stir Creativity" Campaign

Events Music Scoop

Ms DSF, Timini Egbuson, Cee-C Nwadiora, Fireboy DML spotted at Ladipoe & Buju’s "Feelings" Listening Party

Events

Idris Elba will Host the 2021 Africa Day Concert on May 25th!

Events Music

Teni, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda are Performing at the Upcoming Africa Day Concert 2021

Events Promotions

The 3rd Edition of the Akada Children's Book Festival (ACBF) is here! Register your Kids | Starts May 27th

Beauty Events Scoop

Miss Universe 2021 is Andrea Meza from Mexico | Here’s What You Need to Know about Her

Events Promotions

Now you can Catch-up on all the Sessions of the 'ESSENCE I am Speaking, Listen' Summit

Events

Lagos Party Animals is Back & this time it's with a Double Bang | May 15th

Events

Tagged ‘The Party of All Parties’, The Max Live Concert featured Performances from Laycon, Ladipoe & Falana

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It was a night of glitz, glam, fashion, and top-notch live music performances at the maiden edition of the quarterly musical concert organized by Nigeria’s hit music station, MAX FM called Max Live Concert in Lagos on Sunday, May 16th, 2021.

Tagged “The Party of All Parties”, Max Live Concert featured great performances from some of Nigeria’s best music artists such as Laycon, Ladipoe, Falana, Ckay, Crayon, Skales, Idahams, CandyBleakz who kept the atmosphere charged with their top-notch live music stage performances throughout the three-hour live concert.

Max Live Concert was well attended by celebrities and brands, like Ike Onyeoma of Big Brother Nigeria, Rap music veteran Vector, Laycon, and brand managers of; Malta Guinness Nigeria, Munch It, Fearless, Lush Hair, etc and was transmitted live on TVC Entertainment channel 27 on GOTV, Startimes on channel 121, UHF channel 49 and on Max FM YouTube Channel; Max FM Nigeria to the delight of the over 6million audiences of TVC Entertainment and Max FM. Click here to watch all that went down at the concert.

Over the years, Max FM has shown its capability of being one the most sought-after hit music stations in Nigeria and has proven beyond every doubt that it remains one of the best radio stations with the highest quality sound and talented On-Air-personalities in Nigeria.

Max Live Concert was sponsored by Lush Hair, Fearless, and supported by Smirnoff, Guinness, Airtel, Munch It, and Malta Guinness.

Below are pictures from the event

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense

BN Book Review: The Taxi Driver and Other Poems by Muyiwa Adesokun | Review by Adebisi Adeyemi

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What it Means When a Writer Cannot Write
Advertisement
css.php