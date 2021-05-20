Introducing DStv’s new Reality Show called ‘Nollywood Queens’ – Starring Venita Akpofure, Nuella Njubigbo & Mimi Orjiekwe

On Friday, May 21st, 2021, Dstv’s lifestyle channel, HONEY will be premiering a one-of-a-kind reality show called Nollywood Queens.

The observational reality show follows the lives of five fabulous Nigerian women who are widely known in the world of Nollywood.

Ahead of the launch, here’s what you need to know about the show’s cast – actress and BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure; actress, writer and producer Nuella Njubigbo; and Mimi Orjiekwe and what to expect from Nollywood Queens.

Venita Akpofure

Venita Akpofure (34) has finally made a return to reality TV screens on HONEY’s brand-new show Nollywood Queens. The UK-born media personality turned actress hails from Delta State in Nigeria. She gained prominence as a housemate on the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Venita also plays a lead role in Africa Magic’s Unmarried, as the beloved character Nengi.

Amongst other ventures, Venita owns Ivie Lux home diffusers and candles, and a beauty and haircare line. Social media has been abuzz following the announcement that she was joining the cast of Nollywood Queens, set to debut on May 21st, 2021.

Follow Venita.

If you were about to audition in front of your favourite director, how would you describe yourself?

I would describe myself as committed, passionate and very easy to direct. A bit like a Christmas cracker, I’m always coming up with surprises that will enhance the performance. What are you best known for?

I think internationally I’m most known for Big Brother Naija: Pepper Dem Season. I’ve also been in the industry for almost 10 years, so a lot of people might have references from different points in my career.

Right now? Probably those who connect with the show Unmarried, so it’s quite widespread. What’s your favourite social media outlet?

My favourite social media outlet is Instagram, and then Snapchat and Twitter tie at second. What do you think viewers will like about your unique Nollywood brand, and what is that special “je ne sais quois” you’ll be bringing to the show?

I think I bring versatility and range. I bring pizzazz to everything. I really commit and connect emotionally to what I’m doing. A contemporary actor with a wide range is really who I am. Who’s your favourite person on reality TV and do you have a favourite reality TV show?

I don’t really have a favourite person. A lot of people stand out to me and are very entertaining for different reasons.

My favourite reality TV show is one that combines strategy with real-life reactions, so probably something like Big Brother and Come Dine with Me. Which brand or person do you think the world is sleeping on in Nollywood or Nigeria’s entertainment scene, and how do you see them eventually getting big?

I think the world is sleeping on me (laughs). It’s going to take progressive and strategic roles to get me to where I see my talent as being.

Mimi Orjiekwe

Actress, beauty queen and entrepreneur, Mimi Orjiekwe (33) is set to make another television debut on HONEY’s much anticipated Nollywood Queens reality show. She rose to prominence following her role as ‘Inem’ in the 2016 film From Freetown TL.

Mimi has won several beauty pageants including Miss African Queen and the Focus Face of the Year Award.

Reality TV is still new for Orjiekwe, whose experience has been fiction and beauty pageants. She is the owner of FBM Homes and Interiors and has a beauty range named Flawless.

Follow Mimi.

What are you best known for?

My acting. Some might know me for business, but the biggest thing is definitely my compassion. What’s your favourite social media outlet?

Instagram and Twitter. What do you think viewers will like about your unique Nollywood brand, and what is that special “je ne sais quois” you’ll be bringing to the show?

My charismatic personality. Who’s your favourite person on reality TV and do you have a favourite reality TV show?

I really like The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Kenya Moore specifically. I also love Kim Kardashian. Which brand or person do you think the world is sleeping on in Nollywood or Nigeria’s entertainment scene, and how do you see them eventually getting big?

There are a lot of top celebrities in Nollywood. The world is watching.

Nuella Njubigbo

Actress, writer and producer Emmanuella Adaobi Njubigbo (37), publicly known as Nuella Njubigbo, is set to join HONEY TV’s brand-new reality show, Nollywood Queens. Njubigbo has been in the Nollywood industry for well over a decade, with a key nomination in the Rising Star category at the 2012 Nollywood Movies Awards.

After receiving lots of media attention around her personal life, fans can expect to see a new side of their favourite TV star in a more relaxed reality TV setting. The actress has also branched out into business through her fashion line Nuellafrik, and a skincare line named Nuella Naturals.

Follow Nuella.

If you were about to audition in front of your favourite director, how would you describe yourself?

I’m an actor, a scriptwriter and a producer. I’m also an entrepreneur in fashion and skincare. I would describe myself as an easy-going person. I value loyalty, but sometimes people tend to take you for granted. What are you best known for?

I’m mostly known for being an actress. Some people know me as the girl who talks too much, but the definitely beautiful actress who cries a lot in movies. The narrative is I’m the ‘good, sweet girl’. What’s your favourite social media outlet?

Instagram and WhatsApp. What do you think viewers will like about your unique Nollywood brand, and what is that special “je ne sais quois” you’ll be bringing to the show?

I think people would like to see who I really am and what I’m about. As much as I post a lot on social media, you can’t really tell what I’m about because I still have a private life. I don’t talk about my private issues out there. People definitely want to know what the deal is in my personal life, especially around my relationship. They can definitely expect the realness from a girl who’s just living her life every day. People can relate to me quite well because of the things I’ve been through. Which brand or person do you think the world is sleeping on in Nollywood or Nigeria’s entertainment scene, and how do you see them eventually getting big?

I don’t really have anyone in mind at the moment.

Catch Nollywood Queens every Friday at 8 pm on HONEY (DStv channel 173).

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content