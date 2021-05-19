The British American Tobacco clinches Awards at the CIPM Fellows Awards & HR Recognition Ceremonies

Nigeria’s apex regulatory body for Human Resource Management practice in Nigeria, The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), held its Fellows Awards and HR Recognition Ceremonies at the Frazer Suites, Abuja, on April 29th, 2021.

At the occasion, the British American Tobacco (BAT) West and Central Africa was honored by the CIPM with the maiden ‘People First Health & Safety Awards’ in the ‘People First CEO’ and ‘People First Organisation’ categories. The maiden awards were birthed to recognize and celebrate the heroes and organizations that put employees first during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Area Head of Talent, OE and Inclusion, BAT West and Central Africa market, Tunji Solanke (MCIPM), and Regional Strategic Manager, Middle Belt, Julia Adelodun, were on ground to receive the awards on behalf of the company.

Below are photos of the event:

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content