Bombay Sapphire celebrates World Creativity Day with “Stir Creativity” Campaign

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bombay Sapphire, a premium London Gin brand that was founded in 1987, is an iconic brand that prides itself in celebrating excellence in creativity. The event tagged “Stir Creativity with Bombay Sapphire” was tied to celebrate “World Creativity Day”. 

The event was designed to appreciate creatives in various industries who add more color into our lives every day and to also express themselves in a lineup of activities curated under its ‘Stir Creativity’ campaign. The brand hosted Twenty (20) creatives from all different aspects of creativity – fashion designers, architects, photographers, musicians, scriptwriters, visual artists, and movie producers to an intimate evening at the sanctuary of happiness in the heart of Lagos, RF Gardens, Ikoyi.

Among the people who were in attendance was Isi Etomi, an architect who described creativity as, “Freedom”. “It’s something that affects everything. Creativity isn’t limited, it’s a way of life”. True to her word, creativity cannot be limited, instead, it evolves into new dimensions with the passing of each day.

Bombay Sapphire prides itself as the premium gin that stirs the creativity in you. The marketing manager, Lerato Makume, had this to say as an opening remark as she welcomed guests, “At Bombay Sapphire, we celebrate creativity day in, day out but today is quite different as it’s the World Creativity Day, and we are delighted to share this day with these amazing creatives”.  She also included that “Bombay Sapphire has shown that a visceral painting can be as stimulating as an expertly crafted cocktail. It’s indeed a pleasure to see creativity and creatives celebrated this way”.

Need I say more? The event was a blast and every attendee will have a lot to remember about it for a long time. Wishing you had a chance to attend? Don’t worry, you should trust that we will always share pictures with you. Feed your eyes below.

