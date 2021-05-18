Ms DSF, Timini Egbuson, Cee-C Nwadiora, Fireboy DML spotted at Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feelings” Listening Party

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ladipoe and Buju

Last Friday, Ladipoe and Buju stole the show at Cocoon Night Club in Ikoyi with the premiere of their brand new hit single “Feelings“. This was one of the main attractions from Gidigroove Entertainment’s “Finally Friday” nightlife series hosted exclusively at Cocoon Night Club.

Celebrities like Fireboy DML, Blaqbonez, Timini, CeeC, Mawuli Gavor, Tola Odunsi along others were spotted at the rave party. The music policy was handed to the special guest DJ, Ms DSF. The actress stole the show with her performance on the turntables as she got the party lit.

See highlights from the event below:

Blaqbonez, Ladipoe and Buju

Buju

Mawuli Gavor

Wurld

CeeC Nwadiora

Fireboy DML

