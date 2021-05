Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel and his Beauty blogger wife, Tina have welcomed their second child.

Nollywood actress Lynda Clems took to Instagram to announce the new addition. Sharing a photo of Tina in the hospital, Lynda wrote: “The Don is Here !!!! Thank you, Lord. Congratulations Dee and Tee, welcome baby Don.”

Check out Tina’s beautiful baby bump photos:

Photo Credit: @evoresignature | @beautybytee