Here's Your First Look at Ramsey Nouah & Rita Dominic in Izu Ojukwu's "77: The FESTAC Conspiracy"

Movies & TV

Here’s Your First Look at Ramsey Nouah & Rita Dominic in Izu Ojukwu’s “77: The FESTAC Conspiracy”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic are making a return to the big screen, this time they are starring in “77: The FESTAC Conspiracy,” directed by Izu Ojukwu. This film serves as a sequel to the 2016 historical thriller “76.”

Set in the backdrop of the Festac ’77 Arts and Culture Festival organized by the Nigerian government and UNESCO in 1977, “77” delves into the significant events surrounding this pivotal Pan-African gathering. The festival played a crucial role in the establishment of Festac Village and the National Theatre in Lagos.

Joining Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic in the cast are esteemed actors such as Daniel K. Daniel, Ibinabo Fiberisima, and Soibifaa Dokubo. Renowned for his knack for historical narratives, Izu Ojukwu takes the helm as director, while the screenplay, penned by newcomer Olisa Eloka, is produced by Adonis Production – the same company that brought us “76.” Pat Nebo takes charge of the art direction, while Peter Kreil handles the cinematography.

The teaser was released earlier this week on August 22, 2023. Watch the teaser below:

The upcoming film “77” will continue the storyline from Izu’s 2016 movie “76,” which revolves around a young soldier implicated in the failed 1976 military coup. The cast includes Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberisima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonijah Owiriwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu, and Shuaibu Ebenehi Adams.

