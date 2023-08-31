Lilian Afegbai and Bucci Franklin to Star as a Couple in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill a Monkey’

Lilian Afegbai and Bucci Franklin are teaming up to play the role of a couple in Kemi Adetiba‘s new crime thriller series, “To Kill a Monkey.” Lilian is stepping into the role of Idia, while Bucci is taking on the character of Obuz.

These two aren’t the only notable stars involved in this project. The impressive ensemble cast for this Netflix series includes Ireti Doyle, Chidi Mokeme, Stella Damasus, Bimbo Akintola, William Benson, Michael O. Ejoor, and Damilola Adegbite.

Following the success of ‘King of Boys‘ and its sequel ‘King of Boys: The Return of the King‘ on Netflix, it’s no surprise that ‘To Kill a Monkey’ has been included in the lineup of films slated for the platform. This series, directed by Kemi Adetiba and produced by Remi Adetiba, is set for an early 2024 premiere on the streaming service.